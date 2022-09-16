Lucknow: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain

At least nine people were killed in Lucknow’s Dilkusha area after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday. They added that one person was rescued from the debris.

“Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told news agency PTI.

UP | Nine people dead and 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Lucknow. The incident took place in Dilkusha under Cantt: Home Department pic.twitter.com/Kxmml42KBe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

“We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive,” Mordia said.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Rs 4 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the victims.

CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने जनपद लखनऊ में दीवार गिरने के हादसे में हुई जनहानि पर गहरा दुःख व्यक्त करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है। महाराज जी ने मृतकों के परिजनों को ₹4-4 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान किए जाने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has ordered closure of all schools till class 12 due to heavy rainfall and excessive water logging across different parts of Lucknow.

This applies to both government and private schools, in urban as well as rural areas.