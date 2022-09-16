scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Lucknow: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain

Excessive rainfall in Lucknow has disrupted normal life.

lucknow heavy rainsHeavy rains in Lucknow caused a wall to collapse in Cantt area, killing nine and injuring two. (Photo: @ANINewsUP/ Twitter)

At least nine people were killed in Lucknow’s Dilkusha area after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday. They added that one person was rescued from the debris.

“Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told news agency PTI.

“We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive,” Mordia said.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Rs 4 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the victims.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has ordered closure of all schools till class 12 due to heavy rainfall and excessive water logging across different parts of Lucknow.

This applies to both government and private schools, in urban as well as rural areas.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 09:09:58 am
