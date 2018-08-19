Lucknow: HC bench orders status quo on ‘constructions’ in in Hazratganj

The court ordered to issue notices to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, Dimple and Janeshwar Mishra Trust. The court ordered to issue notices to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, Dimple and Janeshwar Mishra Trust.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Saturday ordered status quo on alleged ongoing constructions at four different sites in the posh Vikramditya Marg and Bandariya Bagh in Hazratganj area of Lucknow, belonging allegedly to Samajwadi Party and its leaders.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Shishir Chaturvedi alleging that the construction did not have requisite permission from the government and without approval of building plans from Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Petitioner also alleged that the land use of certain bungalows was being changed without reason.

Among the four sites include a plot where Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav and her husband Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had sought approval for construction of a hotel. In June this year, its blueprint was submitted to LDA for clearance.

“Other sites are plot number 19-A Vikramaditya Marg, which is the SP headquarters, House number 7, Type VI at Bandariya Bagh, which is the Janeshwar Mishra Trust, and another plot at Vikramaditya Marg also belonging to Samajwadi Party,” claimed Shishir Chaturvedi.

The court ordered to issue notices to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, Dimple and Janeshwar Mishra Trust. On petitioner’s lawyer Sudeep Kumar submission that after filing the petition, Chaturvedi received threats from unknown persons to withdraw it, the court discharged the petitioner and directed the petition be treated as suo-motu PIL, said Additional Chief Standing Counsel, HP Srivastava.

The court also directed Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police to inquire into the alleged threat. The court directed that if allegations found to be true then security should be provided. The division bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin has fixed next date for hearing September 5.

The court also directed Estate Officer, vice chairman (VC) of LDA and also municipal commissioner, Lucknow Nagar Nigam to produce photographs of the alleged construction. The court directed it be done within 24 hours. The court also directed Estate Officer, VC LDA, municipal commissioner, Lucknow Nagar Nigam and Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development to verify the facts and file counter affidavit and also to produce the relevant records pertaining to allegations made in the petition before court.

The court directed to stay construction at the four sites in posh locality of Lucknow including work being done at Samajwadi Party headquarters, said advocate Ratnesh Chandra, who appeared on behalf of LDA. “I informed the court that land use of a plot at Vikramaditya Marg was changed from residential to office without reason. The construction on the plot is going on through a permission from LDA on January 16, 2007. Despite validity of the permit for construction being only upto January 15, 2012, the construction is still going on,” alleged Shishir.

“On the plot where Akhilesh Yadav had applied to build hotel, the land use was changed from residential to official and also the criteria of height of the building for the security zone was also allowed to be enhanced from 7 metres to 12 metres. Such permission being granted by authorities are foul of the law,” alleged Shishir.

