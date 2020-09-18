Lucknow Has highest Covid deaths: Worst-hit dists also have high positivity

A total of 81 Covid-19 patients died since Wednesday, taking the death count to 4,771. Lucknow now has reported highest deaths at 560, surpassing Kanpur Nagar with 556 deaths. (Representational)

As the number of Covid-19 cases in UP continued to increase and reached over 3.36 lakh, the government on Thursday said that five districts — Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut – have highest test-positivity ratio, an indicator of the spread of disease. The government, however, did not reveal the positivity rate of these five districts. The state’s test-positivity rate as on Thursday stood a little over 4%. Notably, all the five districts have active cases in four digits with Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar being the worst-hit: 9,775 and 4,693, respectively.

In the past 24 hours, Lucknow recorded 908 new cases and six deaths – once again the highest in the state – followed by Kanpur Nagar (413 and 6) and Prayagraj (367 and 2). While Meerut recorded 254 new cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours, Muzaffarnagar 107 new cases and two deaths.

In August, when the government had last given the date of the high positivity rate five districts, the list included Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Deoria besides Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar. Then the government had said that the positivity rate in Kanpur Nagar was 12.3%, while Lucknow 11.5%.

Among the districts with low positivity rate, according to the government, are Hamirpur, Hathras, Baghpat, Mahoba and Shravasti – same as those in August data except Shravasti. These districts, officials said, has maintained its positivity rate below 5% in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, active cases reached an all-time high of 68,235 with a slight drop in the number of people recovering in the past 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, 4,715 people recovered, taking the total recovery to 2,63,288 with 78.29% rate.

A total of 81 Covid-19 patients died since Wednesday, taking the death count to 4,771. Lucknow now has reported highest deaths at 560, surpassing Kanpur Nagar with 556 deaths.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that 1,51,693 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total tests to 80.89 lakh. Out of these, 23.02 lakh samples were tested in the first 16 days of September with a positivity rate of 4.7%.

