Lucknow: Handicraft work from nine districts to be available online soon

As part of the government's move to give impetus to local products under its "one district, one product" scheme, it will, on the same day, sign a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce website Amazon. (Source: Reuters)

“Moonj products” – wild grass products of Allahabad – may not be something a person in Kerala might know but from August 10, she could check one out and buy it at a click of a button.

As part of the government’s move to give impetus to local products under its “one district, one product” scheme, it will, on the same day, sign a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce website Amazon.

In the first phase, products from 300 artisans and local salesmen from nine districts would be available on Amazon. The e-commerce company will dedicate a “micro-site” under the agreement. The MoU would be signed in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind in Lucknow.

“These products would be uploaded free of cost by Amazon, which has already undertaken the exercise in these districts,” informed Bhuvanesh Kumar, Secretary, Department of Medium, Small and Micro-scale Industries and Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh government.

K Ravindra Naik, Commissioner and Director of Industries informed that Government is in touch with other e-commerce companies as well. The idea, he said, is to facilitate the sale of local handicraft. Sources in the government inform that as a next step, there are plans to subsidise small craftsmen who wish to market their products online and even assist in opening district wise sale points for these products.

