Lucknow: Govt orders probe into Gomti Nagar encounter

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a judicial commission to probe the February 15 police “encounter” of gangster Girdhari Vishwakarma alias Doctor in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

“The one-man inquiry commission will be led by retired High Court judge Pankaj Jaiswal. A notification in this regard has been issued by the government,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The government’s decision to form a probe panel comes days after it had moved the High Court and got a stay on the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order of lodging an FIR against police officers involved in the alleged encounter.

Police had claimed that Vishwakarma, a history-sheeter from Varanasi with 17 criminal cases, was killed on February 15 — the last of his three-day police custody — when they had taken him to Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow to recover the weapon allegedly used in a murder case.

According to police, Vishwakarma on reaching the spot hit a sub-inspector and tried to flee with his service revolver. Police had said that Vishwakarma was killed in cross-firing after he opened fire at the police team, injuring a senior sub-inspector.

Vishwakarma’s lawyer Sarvajeet Yadav moved the court alleging that it was a fake encounter and his client was killed in a conspiracy. He also sought the court’s direction to lodge an FIR against Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjiv Suman, Vibhuti Khand SHO Chandra Shekhar Singh and other policemen involved in the encounter.

After the Chief Judicial Magistrate directed Hazratganj police to lodge an FIR against the police officers involved in the alleged encounter, the government filed a revision petition in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court against the CJM’s order.

On March 2, the High Court stayed the implementation of CJM’s order and issued a notice to Sarvajeet Yadav.

The High Court will hear the revision petition next on March 15.