Lucknow: Government tables second supplementary budget

AMID FERVENT protests by the Opposition, the state government tabled its second supplementary budget worth Rs 8,054 crore in Assembly Wednesday.

The budget put special emphasis on provisions under central schemes like Swachch Bharat Mission and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, an airport in Ayodhya, a medical university named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow, Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and as well as the proposed international airport at Jewar. The government had earlier tabled a main budget of Rs 4.28 lakh crore and a supplementary budget of about Rs 35,000 crore in August.

The budget was tabled by Finance Minister Rajesh Agrawal amid constant sloganeering by the Opposition, with members of Samajwadi Party and Congress positioned in the Well of the House wielding placards and banners targeting the government. Despite repeated requests by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, opposition members continued to protest, demanding a debate on the Bulandshahr mob violence case.

Accepting that priority had been given to the Centre’s flagship schemes of Central Government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Today our government has tabled the last supplementary budget of the year, which is a result of our commitment towards development and good governance as promised in the state. The budgets this year have focused on ensuring benefits to the population as well as development of infrastructure in the state without any differentiation.”

He also said that his government would aim for bringing next year’s budget in February itself.

Meanwhile, Question Hour in the Legislative Council could not be taken up Wednesday amid the protests by the Opposition over “poor law and order” in the state and issues faced by farmers.

As soon as the House commenced at 11 am, SP members stormed into the Well and started raising slogans. Chairperson Ramesh Yadav adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

The situation was no better when the House reassembled, it was adjourned first till 12 noon and then again till 12.20 pm.

Amidst the din, Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma (BJP) presented the second supplementary budget for 2018-19. The House was later adjourned for the day. (With PTI inputs)