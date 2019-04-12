Girl immolates herself after neighbour tries to molest her, say police

A 15-year-old girl set herself on fire after a 20-year-old neighbour allegedly tried to molest her in Banda district Wednesday, police said. The accused was arrested after the incident.

Advertising

“As per the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother-in-law, she had gone to a grocery store around 6 pm and was returning home when the accused allegedly caught hold of her and took her to a nearby secluded place and tried to molest her. However, the accused failed in his attempt and fled as the girl kept screaming for help. Hearing her cries, local residents, including her sister, gathered at the spot,” said Tara Singh Patel, station house officer of the Kotwali Dehat police station.

“While the family members were discussing what steps could be taken against the youth, the girl locked herself in a room around 9.30 pm and set herself afire. When others spotted smoke billowing out of the room, they broke the doors, but the girl had died by then. A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and he was arrested in the night,” Patel said.

Circle officer of City area, Rajeev Pratap Singh, said the police would be investigating all the aspects of the incident.