Uttar Pradesh: Girl found hanging, landlord, his son held

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was smothered to death and later hanged at her rented room in a Kanpur village, allegedly by her landlord and his 17-year-old son Tuesday, police said. They said the girl had threatened to tell her parents about the landlord’s son allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting her.

According to the police, the autopsy report has confirmed hanging after death and smothering as the cause of death. The landlord was arrested and his son detained, police said.

“The girl was staying on rent in a house owned by a man hailing from her native village. As per the investigation so far, the girl had developed a close friendship with a youth and the landlord’s son had seen them in a park a few days ago. He started blackmailing her by threatening to tell people about this. He also entered into a relationship with her on this pretext. On Monday night, the landlord’s son entered her room and blackmailed her,” said a senior police officer.

“The girl’s 10-year-old brother, who was asleep in the same room, woke up and allegedly found the girl and the boy in a compromising position. He walked out of the room and bolted it from outside. He then went to inform neighbours. However, the landlord spotted him and allegedly beat him up. The landlord went to the room and when the girl threatened to tell her parents about his son blackmailing her, he with the help of his son smothered her to death. To make it look like a suicide, they hanged the body from a ceiling fan in the room,” the officer added.

Kanpur ASP (Rural) Pradyumna Singh said the police were informed about the girl’s death Tuesday.

“Based on a complaint by the girl’s family, we registered a murder case and also invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the landlord and his son. The complaint has not mentioned sexual assault. We have arrested the landlord and have detained his son,” said the ASP.

He said the police would add charges of sexual assault after recording the statement of the girl’s brother. He said both the deceased and the accused belong to lower middle-class families and the girl had been living in Kanpur for the past few years.