Lucknow: Four minor boys ‘rape’ six-year-old, one held

The four accused have been booked for gangrape and under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representational Image) The four accused have been booked for gangrape and under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh police Sunday detained one of four minor boys who allegedly gang-raped a six-year-old girl in Lucknow on Saturday night. The four allegedly abducted the girl from a shanty when she was sleeping along with her mother and siblings. They took the girl to a nearby forest area and allegedly sexually assaulted her there. The girl was said to be in stable condition at a government hospital.

“…we have detained one of the four accused and are looking for the other three. On Monday, we continued our search… We have deployed teams for their search and they would be caught soon,” Indiranagar police station officer Mukul Prakash Verma said. “All the four are aged around 16-17.”

He said the girl’s mother, in her complaint, said her daughter went missing around 1 am on Sunday. “When she could not find her near her shanty, she went towards the nearby forest area and heard the screams of her daughter. The mother then saw a boy from her neighbourhood forcing himself upon the girl while three others were standing there,” he said.

“After she raised an alarm, the accused ran away while some of the locals reached the spot. The girl was then brought back to her shanty and the police were informed. The victim was later taken to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.”

Verma said the four have been booked for gangrape and under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App