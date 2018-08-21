Lucknow: Four booked for ‘maligning’ SP Mahila Morcha leader

While the FIR was registered in Friends Colony police station in Etawah, a similar complaint was filed at the Lucknow Cyber Cell. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) While the FIR was registered in Friends Colony police station in Etawah, a similar complaint was filed at the Lucknow Cyber Cell. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Four persons were booked on Sunday for allegedly maligning the image of a Samajwadi Party (SP) Mahila Sabha office bearer on social media through a video.

While the FIR was registered in Friends Colony police station in Etawah, a similar complaint was filed at the Lucknow Cyber Cell. According to the Hazratganj circle officer (CO) Abhay Kumar Mishra, who is in-charge of the cyber cell, they have sent sought details from Facebook, where the video was uploaded.

SP district president in Etawah, Gopal Yadav, informed that a vulgar video of a woman was uploaded and someone identified her as the party woman office bearer.

“There were some vulgar photos and videos on some Whatsapp groups and other social media platforms with her name. The videos are fake and even the face was not edited. The woman in the videos was not even a lookalike (of the SP leader). These persons got the party worker’s photo from her Facebook account and posted that with the video. As her name was mentioned with the video, people started believing it to be her. This was all done to malign her image. We have got an FIR lodged in this connection,” said Yadav.

Friends Colony police station house officer (SHO) Bholu Singh Bhati said the FIR was registered under sections of Information Technology (IT) Act against Varun Sharma, Parvez Chaudhary, Vikrant and Rahul Mishra on the complaint of the SP office bearer. Bhati, however, said they were yet to verify these names.

“We have the contact number from which the videos were shared and made viral. We ran the numbers through a phone number tracing app which gave us these names. We are yet to confirm identities. We are seeking help of Cyber Cell,” said the SHO. Meanwhile, Hazratganj CO Mishra said, the complaint filed at the Cyber Cell in Lucknow refers a vulgar video uploaded on Facebook claiming to be of a SP female youth leader with the caption “these are the new actresses of Samajwadi Party”.

