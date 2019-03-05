Lucknow: Former BSP MP-MLA couple join Congress

Former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kaisar Jahan and her MLA husband Jasmir Ansari on Monday joined the Congress party. Jahan represented the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency, while Ansari was BSP’s MLA in Laharpur Assembly constituency.

The couple, who joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s state president Raj Babbar, had met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, earlier in Delhi. They had been expelled by the BSP last year for “anti-party activity”.

The family enjoys influence in Sitapur district of central Uttar Pradesh. While Kaisar Jahan won the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Sitapur, she lost in 2014 to a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. However, she managed to get a reasonably good vote share.

In addition to Jahan and Ansari, two more more new members joined the Congress on Monday, party spokesperson Brijendra Singh said. They are retired IPS officer Aftab Ahmab Khan and Vice-chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Chamber of Commerce Surendra Kumar.

Raising a campaign pitch on the occasion, state president Babbar said the Congress would strengthen its fight for the marginalised. “Congress fights for the Dalits, deprived, and suppressed,” he said. “During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress will strengthen its fight for youngsters and farmers who have been cheated by the present government. The support of such (the newly inducted members) leaders and the public would help in forming the government under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.”

Asking the new members to ensure that the Congress is strengthened and that democracy in the country is thus made strong, Babbar said only the Congress would provide a government that works for the welfare of youth, farmers, labourers, and traders, and where all sections of society are respected.

Earlier, BJP rebel MLA Avatar Singh Badhana and BJP rebel MP from the reserved Lok Sabha constituency Bahraich, Savitri Bai Phule, had also joined the Congress.