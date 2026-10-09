Lucknow under water: 25,000 affected as Gomti floods homes, landmarks

On Thursday afternoon, Soni Kashyap walked along a street filled with knee-deep water in Lucknow’s Faizullahganj, hauling a blanket, an LPG cylinder and ration. She was taking them to a relative’s house, where she and her family are sheltering after their home went under water.

“Khet bechkar ghar banaya hai. Kaise chhod dein? (We sold our agricultural land to build this house. How can we leave it?),” she said.

For over a week, the swollen Gomti has submerged parts of northern Lucknow, affecting around 5,000 families — nearly 25,000 people — in Faizullahganj, Dawood Nagar, Loharmau and Banarsi Hotel.

The flooding is the worst the city has seen since 2018. Its effects extended beyond the Gomti’s immediate floodplain, with waterlogging reported in parts of southern Lucknow on Wednesday around Phoenix Palassio Mall and Ekana Stadium, along Shaheed Path and in parts of Gomti Nagar Extension.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, spread across 65 acres, next to the Gomti river embankment on Hardoi Road on the outskirts of Lucknow, is also flooded. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, spread across 65 acres, next to the Gomti river embankment on Hardoi Road on the outskirts of Lucknow, is also flooded. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) deployed 26 pumping sets to drain floodwater from the affected areas and plugged the point where river water was entering the planned area with a temporary barrier of boulders and soil. The waterlogging had eased considerably by 5 pm on Thursday, the authority said.

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The flooding has also affected public spaces along the river. The 65-acre Rashtriya Prerna Sthal remains inundated, with water submerging parts of its grounds and garden pathways. The complex houses 65-foot bronze statues of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The riverfront, the CG City Urban Wetland and Nau Sena Shaurya Vatika have been closed to visitors until further orders as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Officials expect water levels to begin receding from Friday.

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In Faizullahganj, several residents have vacated their houses as the water flooded their homes. (Express Photo by Visahl Srivastav) In Faizullahganj, several residents have vacated their houses as the water flooded their homes. (Express Photo by Visahl Srivastav)

How the flood started

The trouble began towards the last week of September, around 100 km upstream, after a spell of heavy rain in the Gomti’s upper catchment areas.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anil Garg, Principal Secretary, Irrigation Department, said, “The river’s catchment areas are spread over Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts that witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall between September 22 and 27. Normally, the rainfall over five days would be around 15 mm. This time it was around 150 mm, with some places receiving nearly 257 mm.”

The water took several days to travel downstream to Lucknow, with officials saying it normally takes around 10-12 days to reach the city from the Pilibhit region, even after rainfall there has stopped.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (City) M P Singh, the nodal officer overseeing relief operations in the affected area, said the water level had stabilised and was expected to recede over the next two to three days.

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On Wednesday, the area around Phoenix Palassio mall and Ekana Stadium was waterlogged. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) On Wednesday, the area around Phoenix Palassio mall and Ekana Stadium was waterlogged. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

He added that around 2,250 houses had been affected in one stretch, while nearly 1,600 people had been affected in Barawan Kala and Jaita. Another 1,000 people were affected as water levels rose over the preceding three days.

LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar told The Indian Express that while the temporary embankment had helped check the backflow, water would take time to recede from low-lying areas. Parts of Gomti Nagar Extension, including Sector 7, had escaped inundation, he said, even as much of the riverfront and adjoining structures remained under water.

The flooding has brought renewed attention to the vulnerability of settlements along the Gomti. Faizullahganj, located on the river’s floodplain, has seen a rise in concrete housing over the past two decades, exposing more homes to the risk of inundation when the river swells, an official said.

The LDA Vice-Chairman added that the rise in the Gomti and flooding of the riverfront to this extent had last been seen in 1982.

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For over a week, the swollen Gomti has submerged parts of northern Lucknow, affecting around 5,000 families — nearly 25,000 people — in Faizullahganj, Dawood Nagar, Loharmau and Banarsi Hotel. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) For over a week, the swollen Gomti has submerged parts of northern Lucknow, affecting around 5,000 families — nearly 25,000 people — in Faizullahganj, Dawood Nagar, Loharmau and Banarsi Hotel. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Fear of theft, power cuts and a struggle for water

Residents, however, continued to struggle with immediate problems of displacement, disrupted electricity and access to essentials.

For Soni, the flooding has compounded an already precarious life. Originally from Hardoi, she moved to Lucknow a few years ago. Her husband died recently, and she now works as a house cook to support her children and grandchild.

Over the past 10 days, she watched in dismay as the water outside her home rose steadily. After the electricity was cut, she moved to a relative’s house. “But how long can relatives keep feeding us?” she said.

Boatmen were also brought in from Ayodhya to help with rescue efforts. Pahari Nishad, from Jamthra Ghat in Ayodhya, who had been in Lucknow for five to six days, said boats were transported by road. “We make as many trips as we can during the day. We have to go inside the village, from house to house,” he added.

For some residents, leaving home brought another worry: theft.

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Archit Tiwari, an accountant at a jewellery shop in Chowk, has been staying with his in-laws in Triveni Nagar but was preparing to return to his three-storey house on Thursday.

“Bahut choriyaan hui hain (There have been many thefts),” he said. “Paani se darr kam, ghar lootne ka darr zyada (I am less afraid of the water and more afraid that the house will be looted).”

A shelter had been set up nearby, but only a few residents were inside. Officials said many come at night, preferring to remain near their homes during the day to keep watch over their belongings.

For 40-year-old Balveer, the priority was his children. He had sent his sons and daughters to their grandmother’s house but stayed back with his wife because of the belongings they had left behind.

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On Thursday, he walked through the floodwater with a battery strapped inside a backpack. His legs were covered with marks from scratching constantly, a hazard, he said, of walking through the stagnant water. He had bought a bulb so he could keep his house lit using the battery even without electricity.

The flooding has also disrupted livelihoods.

Satish Pandey, who works at a shop, has been trying to keep working through the flooding. “I’ve been on leave for 10 days but can’t afford to stay away much longer with a family of five to support,” he said, carrying a dry set of clothes to change into before work.

Access to drinking water remains another concern. Rani Singh, 50, originally from Gorakhpur, moved to Lucknow a few years ago because, she said, work was easier to find in the city. She eventually bought a house in the area because property was comparatively cheaper.

On Thursday, she had left her 14-year-old daughter at home while waiting outside the flooded area to collect drinking water and recharge her phone.

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“Aapda hai, kisi ko dosh nahi denge. Lekin peene ka paani theek se milna chahiye. Ek-do litre ki bottle se poora din kaise chalega? (It is a calamity, and we will not blame anyone. But drinking water should be available properly. How can a one- or two-litre bottle last the whole day?),” she said, waiting for the next boat to take her home.

Manisha Rawat, 20, was waiting outside a relief camp with her sister. They had not come looking for food or medicine. They had come to charge their phones. “There has been no electricity in our area for the past four days,” they said.

For Pritam, a farmer who has lived in Dawood Nagar all his life, the flood brought back memories of earlier inundations — 1971, 1984-85 and 2008. “2008 ke baad aisa paani nahi bhara tha (There had not been flooding like this since 2008),” he said.

But he pointed to another change along the river: the growth in the number of people living there. “Pehle paanch aadmi rehte the. Ab 500 aadmi hain. Puri nayi colony bas gayi hai (Earlier, only five people lived here. Now there are 500. An entire new colony has come up).”

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The prolonged exposure to stagnant water has also raised health concerns. At a health camp in the area, Dr Navdeep said more than 240 people had been examined, most complaining of itching, fever and stomach-related infections. One resident said many people had been unable to bathe for nearly 10 days.

Snake-bite cases have also been reported, though no deaths have occurred, officials said. A snake catcher and Forest Department teams have been stationed in the area.

Opposition targets government

On the ground, the district administration, municipal corporation, LDA, State and National Disaster Response Force, and police engaged in providing food, drinking water, medicines and other essential services, officials said.

ADM (City) Singh said more than 100 boats, including those operated by the SDRF and NDRF, were deployed across the affected areas. Relief boats were also carrying supplies, and more than 25,000 bottles of drinking water had been distributed, he said.

Separately, the LDA has prepared a detailed project report for an embankment extending up to Naimish in Sitapur, Kumar said. The proposal has been sent to the state government.

The waterlogging has also drawn criticism from the Opposition.

Sharing a video on X showing the waterlogged area around a mall, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the government and said, “Kashi na ban paaya Kyoto, aur na Gorakhpur Spain, Par Lucknow Venice bana, chhina sab sukh-chain! (Varanasi could not become Kyoto, nor could Gorakhpur become Spain, Lucknow however has turned into Venice, taking away all happiness and peace!),” Yadav posted.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he alleged that the situation was a failure of the state government: “BJP wants every good thing to be ruined. They are deliberately creating a flood-like situation. They know where the barrage is, they know when it should be opened and how the water should be drained. This is their failure.”

He also alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not take advice from engineers of departments including irrigation, public works, electricity and the municipal corporation.

Congress state president Aradhana Mishra criticised the government over what she described as a lack of long-term planning and flood preparedness.

“Why was an embankment not planned over the past 10 years? The government was quick to allow construction on low-lying wetlands and floodplains, but failed to ensure proper planning and adequate flood-control measures. When floodwater reaches the heart of Lucknow, including Gomti Nagar, it raises serious questions about urban planning, drainage and years of inadequate preparedness,” she said.