Lucknow: Five under house arrest over ‘protest plan’

BEFORE THE arrival of Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Udhhav Thackeray in Ayodhya on Saturday, the district administration and police kept under house arrest five persons, including office-bearers of Hindu Mahasabha and sants from Ayodhya, as they had announced that they would protest against Udhhav.

The protest plan, which had included surrounding the hotel Udhhav was staying in and showing him black flags, was to express their objection to the Shiv Sena entering into a coalition with the Congress party.

Those placed under house arrest were Hindu Mahasabha national spokesperson Manish Pandey, its district president Rakesh Dutt Mishra, Hanumangarhi Mahant Raju Das, Khaaki Chowk Mahant Parashuram Das and Tapasvi Chhawani’s Mahant Paramhans Das.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Manish claimed that their objection to Udhhav and Shiv Sena members coming to Ayodhya was because Shiv Sena always had a “pro-Hindu image” but leaving all that behind, for political gains the party went and joined hands with parties like Congress and NCP. He said their plan was to show black flags to Udhhav and give an eight-point memorandum to the Maharashtra CM.

“We do not want to stop anyone from visiting Ayodhya, but only if they come here without politics in mind. Ramji already has suffered a lot because of politics,” said Mahant Raju Das.

Those put under house arrested claimed that the house arrest was in effect since around 8 am till around 7 pm Saturday. Confirming the house arrest, Ayodhya circle officer (CO) Amar Singh said that the step was taken from a “security point of view.”

