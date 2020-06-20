Lucknow: Five of quarantined family booked for holding terhvi bhoj attended by 100

A team of district administration on Friday visited the village and identified 25 people who had participated in the ‘terhvi bhoj’, a feast held on the 13th day after death, on June 16. (Representational Image) A team of district administration on Friday visited the village and identified 25 people who had participated in the ‘terhvi bhoj’, a feast held on the 13th day after death, on June 16. (Representational Image)

Five men of a family, who were quarantined in their home at Kalabagh village in Gorakhpur district upon their return from Mumbai, have been booked for organising a ‘terhvi bhoj’ which was attended by around 100 people, said police on Friday. No one has been arrested so far.

Twelve members of the family had returned to Kalabagh on June 1 after one of its members died of coronavirus during treatment in Mumbai. The medical examination of the 12 people was conducted and three women were found to be Covid positive on June 15.

A team of district administration on Friday visited the village and identified 25 people who had participated in the ‘terhvi bhoj’, a feast held on the 13th day after death, on June 16.

The district administration is tracing all contacts of the family for Covid tests. “A team of health workers visited the village and collected the names of people who participated in terhvi,” said station officer, Belipar police station, Ajeet Pratap Singh.

According to Singh, on getting information that three women of the family were positive, police on inquiry found that 52-year-old businessman, who was head of the family, died of Covid in Mumbai.

After the death, the 12 people had come to their native village in their vehicle. They did not inform the Gorakhpur district administration about their visit and were living at their home, he said.

Meanwhile, on June 16, the family organised a terhvi at their home where several people of the village and adjoining areas participated. A case was on Thursday lodged against five men of the family under various sections of IPC.

