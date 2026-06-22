‘Papa, please save me’: Last calls from Lucknow fire victims to families

Outside the mortuary of King George’s Medical University, parents and relatives recalled the last phone calls with their loved ones who were killed in the deadly blaze that tore through a three-storey building in Lucknow’s Aliganj, begging to be saved.

One of the victims was Sukhmani Singh (23), a game designer who had been teaching at a graphics animation centre on the second floor of the building.

His father, Prabhjot Singh, said his son called him around 2 pm, pleading for help. “Papa mujhe bacha lo’ (Papa, please save me). He told us there was no space to get out,” Prabhjot cried.