‘Papa, please save me’: Last calls from Lucknow fire victims to families

Most deaths were caused by asphyxia, said a doctor at KGMU trauma centre.

Written by: Maulshree Seth, Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 07:32 PM IST
Lucknow fireSahiban, Sukhmani brother (Express Photo)
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Outside the mortuary of King George’s Medical University, parents and relatives recalled the last phone calls with their loved ones who were killed in the deadly blaze that tore through a three-storey building in Lucknow’s Aliganj, begging to be saved.

One of the victims was Sukhmani Singh (23), a game designer who had been teaching at a graphics animation centre on the second floor of the building.

His father, Prabhjot Singh, said his son called him around 2 pm, pleading for help. “Papa mujhe bacha lo’ (Papa, please save me). He told us there was no space to get out,” Prabhjot cried.

Another victim, Joyneel Chakravorty (27), also worked at the centre. His relative, Vishwanath Sarkar, said he called his aunt, who lived in Lucknow, around 2 pm and they rushed to the spot.

“Joyneel called his aunt around 2 pm in a state of panic. Chachi, hum phans gaye hain, kisi tarah bachao (Aunt, we’re trapped, please save us somehow),” he said.

Also Read | ‘No way in’: Rescue teams broke wall to enter burning Lucknow building

The relatives said they reached the spot around 3 pm and believe that several lives could have been saved had the decision to break the wall been taken earlier. “They broke the wall in front of us. We were still on the call with Joyneel at the time,” Vishwajeet said.

A third victim was identified as Suraj Singh, who worked at the same centre and lived with Joyneel. Vishwajeet said Suraj’s parents could not be contacted as their phones were switched off.

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Fourteen victims have been identified so far: Joyneel, Shahjan, Mohammad Abdul, Sanyam, Sagar, Neelesh, Aditya, Anamika, Mohammad Ammar, Suraj Shah, Bhavishya, Sukhmani, Jyoti, Somalika, and Ananya.

KGMU Vice-Chancellor Sonia Nityanand told The Indian Express that 24 people were brought to the hospital, of whom 15 were declared dead on arrival. “There were no injury marks on the bodies… all of them suffocated to death. The autopsy is being conducted.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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