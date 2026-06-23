Lucknow fire: Office biometric system ‘got locked, blocked escape’

The 15 killed in the Lucknow building fire, most of whom were employees of Head Hopper Studios on the second floor, were trapped as the office allegedly had a biometric entry-exit system which stopped functioning, a friend of one of the victims alleged.
“Even the route to the roof was not accessible because the biometric system was not functioning,” claimed a friend of Sukhmani Singh, one of the victims.
Aasif from Lucknow, who worked in the company and escaped the blaze by opening the window and climbing down a power cable, also said the biometric system stopped functioning but he and few others managed to get out before that.
“A few of us employees managed to leave using the staircase in the initial moments after the fire was detected. However, as the flames intensified and spread upwards, the stairway got filled with smoke,” he said.
Rescue personnel douse the flames at the site in Lucknow’s Aliganj on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Officials said the biometric claim is being ascertained.
Lavpreet Kaur from Delhi, who is a QC designer at the company, was among those who escaped by climbing down the cable.
Speaking to The Indian Express from the KGMU Trauma Centre, where she is admitted for injuries, she said, “We were all working when the first broke out in the floors below. Suddenly, the power got cut off and we were plunged into darkness… We couldn’t see anything and there was smoke everywhere. Someone broke a window and a few of us managed to climb down a power cable dangling on the side.”
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Rescue personnel had to make two big holes in an adjoining building to enter the structure that was engulfed in flames. (ANI)
A senior police official, however, said preliminary findings suggested that the fire broke out on the second floor of the building before spreading rapidly.
“From the information gathered so far, it appears that some of the victims, unable to find a safe way out, took shelter inside a washroom,” the officer said.
Officials said the exact cause remains under investigation. Police are also piecing together the sequence of events that unfolded in the crucial minutes after the fire broke out.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More