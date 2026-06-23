Lucknow fire: Office biometric system ‘got locked, blocked escape’

The 15 killed in the Lucknow building fire, most of whom were employees of Head Hopper Studios on the second floor, were trapped as the office allegedly had a biometric entry-exit system which stopped functioning, a friend of one of the victims alleged.

“Even the route to the roof was not accessible because the biometric system was not functioning,” claimed a friend of Sukhmani Singh, one of the victims.

Aasif from Lucknow, who worked in the company and escaped the blaze by opening the window and climbing down a power cable, also said the biometric system stopped functioning but he and few others managed to get out before that.