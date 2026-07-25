After deadly blaze, Lucknow building being partially razed over violations

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About a month after a fire tore through a two-storey building in Lucknow, killing 15 people, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday began demolishing portions of the structure after determining that it allegedly violated the approved building plan.
The action came after the owner of the building, located in the city’s Aliganj neighbourhood, failed to remove the unauthorised construction within a 15-day deadline.
LDA officers, accompanied by district administration personnel and police, arrived at the site in the morning and started the process to raze the sections identified as being built in violation of the sanctioned plan. The razing work may take two to three days to complete, said an officer.
“The owner had begun demolishing the building himself after being served a notice. He was given 15 days to complete the work, but the deadline expired today; so the LDA has stepped in to carry out the demolition,” said Dhruv Kumar, station house officer of Aliganj police station.
Preliminary findings indicated that the building had been sanctioned for residential use but was allegedly being used for commercial activities, officials said.
Kumar said heavy earth-moving equipment was deployed for the operation as authorities closed the adjoining road and suspended electricity supply in the area for a safe demolition.
Violation found in construction
Following the fatal fire on June 22, the LDA had issued notices to the building’s owners after an initial inspection found alleged violations of the sanctioned building plan.
The building housed a pet clinic and pet shop on two floors, while another floor was occupied by a company involved in art production and game development.
According to police, records show that the land on which the building stands is jointly owned by Virendra Prasad Shukla and his brother, Surendra Shukla.
The police registered a case against several individuals for culpable homicide and endangering life or personal safety.
So far, police have arrested four people, including the building owner, in connection with the case. The other three were those who had the spaces on rent.
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