After deadly blaze, Lucknow building being partially razed over violations

The Lucknow Development Authority on Saturday demolishing the building where a fire claimed 15 lives in June. (Express photo)

About a month after a fire tore through a two-storey building in Lucknow, killing 15 people, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday began demolishing portions of the structure after determining that it allegedly violated the approved building plan.

The action came after the owner of the building, located in the city’s Aliganj neighbourhood, failed to remove the unauthorised construction within a 15-day deadline.

LDA officers, accompanied by district administration personnel and police, arrived at the site in the morning and started the process to raze the sections identified as being built in violation of the sanctioned plan. The razing work may take two to three days to complete, said an officer.