Lucknow fire fallout: 18 engineers face the heat for ‘lapses’, action ordered

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Two days after 15 people were killed in a fire in a three-storey building in Lucknow’s Aliganj, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has recommended action action against 18 engineers after a preliminary inquiry found serious lapses in checking unauthorised construction and enforcing building regulations.
Among them is the then prescribed authority (Vihit Pradhikari) Durgesh Srivastava, who in 2016 issued a demolition order against the building before revoking it.
LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar sent a report to the Uttar Pradesh government, fixing accountability on officials who were responsible for monitoring the building in Aliganj’s Sector-D.
The Authority Wednesday also pasted a 15-day demolition notice at the premises.
According to officials, the inquiry found that the building had originally been sanctioned for single residential use, but came to house multi-storey commercial activities over the years. Despite apparent violations of the sanctioned map, officials posted in the area allegedly failed to take timely enforcement action.
A key focus of the inquiry is the role of Srivastava. Sources said records examined by the LDA show that Srivastava had passed a demolition order against the building in 2016 over unauthorised construction. The order, however, was later withdrawn after the builder submitted a representation.
The report questions why no fresh inspection was conducted after the demolition order was revoked to verify whether the building complied with approved plans or whether violations had continued.
It concluded that failures were not limited to a single officer but extended across multiple levels of the enforcement machinery over the years.
The LDA has recommended action against one former prescribed authority, four former zonal officers, six assistant engineers and seven junior engineers.
Among those named are former zonal officers Avnindra Singh, B P Maurya, P C Pandey and Anand Mishra; assistant engineers Sunil Kumar, Girish Chandra Sharma, Amar Kumar Mishra, R S Singh, Anil Kumar and Sanjay Shukla; and junior engineers Jai Prakash Narayan, Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, Gyan Prakash Srivastava, Pramod Pandey, Ambrish Kumar Sharma, Shivanand Shukla and Hemant Kumar, who is currently suspended.
The report has been forwarded to the state government for further action.
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