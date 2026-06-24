Lucknow fire fallout: 18 engineers face the heat for ‘lapses’, action ordered

Sources said records examined by the LDA show that Srivastava had passed a demolition order against the building in 2016 over unauthorised construction. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Two days after 15 people were killed in a fire in a three-storey building in Lucknow’s Aliganj, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has recommended action action against 18 engineers after a preliminary inquiry found serious lapses in checking unauthorised construction and enforcing building regulations.

Among them is the then prescribed authority (Vihit Pradhikari) Durgesh Srivastava, who in 2016 issued a demolition order against the building before revoking it.

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LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar sent a report to the Uttar Pradesh government, fixing accountability on officials who were responsible for monitoring the building in Aliganj’s Sector-D.

The Authority Wednesday also pasted a 15-day demolition notice at the premises.