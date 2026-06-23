Lucknow fire: Demolition order issued against building in 2016, later withdrawn

The building in Aliganj where fire claimed 15 lives on Monday had faced demolition proceedings a decade ago for alleged unauthorised construction, according to records of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), officials said. The demolition order, however, was withdrawn less than two months after it was issued. Officials said the property, MS/102/D in Sector D […]

By: Express News Service
3 min readLucknowJun 23, 2026 05:43 AM IST
15 dead in fire at Lucknow animation training studioA rescue personnel holds a cat that was injured in the fire. (PTI)
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The building in Aliganj where fire claimed 15 lives on Monday had faced demolition proceedings a decade ago for alleged unauthorised construction, according to records of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), officials said.

The demolition order, however, was withdrawn less than two months after it was issued.

Officials said the property, MS/102/D in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme, was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar under the LDA’s hire-purchase scheme through a lottery on July 11, 1980. Following execution of the agreement in November 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.

Read | ‘Papa, please save me’: Last calls from Lucknow fire victims to families

The property was later registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha through a sale deed in 2005. On January 19, 2013, the couple sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla, after which the LDA carried out mutation in their favour on August 7, 2014.

15 dead in fire at Lucknow animation training studio Rescue personnel douse the flames at the site in Lucknow’s Aliganj on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Officials said the 1,992 sq ft plot was granted approval for a residential building plan on August 20, 2014, under the authority’s self-certification scheme.

Subsequently, the LDA found alleged unauthorised construction at the site and registered a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla. After examining the matter, the competent authority passed a demolition order on May 10, 2016.

Read | A frantic call at 2.35 pm, then screams: How Lucknow fire that killed 15 unfolded

Records show, however, that the demolition order was set aside on July 5, 2016, less than two months later. Officials did not specify the reasons behind the withdrawal of the order.

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15 dead in fire at Lucknow animation training studio Rescue personnel had to make two big holes in an adjoining building to enter the structure that was engulfed in flames. (ANI)

The building’s regulatory history and compliance status have come under focus in the wake of Monday’s fire. Officials said relevant records relating to approvals, ownership changes and enforcement actions are being reviewed as part of the ongoing examination following the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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