Lucknow fire: Demolition order issued against building in 2016, later withdrawn

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The building in Aliganj where fire claimed 15 lives on Monday had faced demolition proceedings a decade ago for alleged unauthorised construction, according to records of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), officials said.
The demolition order, however, was withdrawn less than two months after it was issued.
Officials said the property, MS/102/D in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme, was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar under the LDA’s hire-purchase scheme through a lottery on July 11, 1980. Following execution of the agreement in November 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.
The property was later registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha through a sale deed in 2005. On January 19, 2013, the couple sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla, after which the LDA carried out mutation in their favour on August 7, 2014.
Officials said the 1,992 sq ft plot was granted approval for a residential building plan on August 20, 2014, under the authority’s self-certification scheme.
Subsequently, the LDA found alleged unauthorised construction at the site and registered a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla. After examining the matter, the competent authority passed a demolition order on May 10, 2016.
Records show, however, that the demolition order was set aside on July 5, 2016, less than two months later. Officials did not specify the reasons behind the withdrawal of the order.
The building’s regulatory history and compliance status have come under focus in the wake of Monday’s fire. Officials said relevant records relating to approvals, ownership changes and enforcement actions are being reviewed as part of the ongoing examination following the incident.
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