Lucknow fire: Demolition order issued against building in 2016, later withdrawn

The building in Aliganj where fire claimed 15 lives on Monday had faced demolition proceedings a decade ago for alleged unauthorised construction, according to records of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), officials said.

The demolition order, however, was withdrawn less than two months after it was issued.

Officials said the property, MS/102/D in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme, was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar under the LDA’s hire-purchase scheme through a lottery on July 11, 1980. Following execution of the agreement in November 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.

The property was later registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha through a sale deed in 2005. On January 19, 2013, the couple sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla, after which the LDA carried out mutation in their favour on August 7, 2014.