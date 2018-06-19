Follow Us:
Lucknow: Fire engulfs hotel in Charbagh, at least five dead, several injured

Lucknow: At least 35 fire tenders were pressed into service and the firemen are at the hotel trying to douse the fire.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: June 19, 2018 2:08:58 pm
lucknow fire, lucknow hotel fire, charbagh fire, Hotel Viraat fire, Hotel SSJ International fire, lucknow news A fire broke out and engulfed Viraat International hotel in Charbagh, Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

At least five people have been killed and around half a dozen injured after a fire broke out near a popular hotel in the Charbagh area in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. The fire that reportedly started at the basement of the hotel Viraat International had reached the other floors. At least 35 fire tenders were pressed into service and the firemen are at the hotel trying to douse the fire.

“The fire started at around 5 in the morning. Around 30-35 people were present at the hotel at that time. Seven of them were injured and were taken to the hospital. However, two of them have lost their lives. Rest are undergoing treatment,” Naka police station officer (SO) said.

lucknow fire, lucknow hotel fire, charbagh fire, Hotel Viraat fire, Hotel SSJ International fire, lucknow news Police hold bodies of the victims of fire tragedy at Charbagh area of Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The deceased are yet to be identified. The police or fire department officials are not yet sure about the reason behind the fire. They, however, suspect that a short circuit might have started the fire that reached to several floors.

