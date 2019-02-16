Lucknow: Fire breaks out at mosque in Rampur, probe begins

A fire broke out inside a mosque at Ratanpura village under Azeemnagar police station area of Rampur.

Azeemnagar SHO Rajeev Chowdhary said locals spotted smoke emanating from the structure and found that religious books and a floor mat were afire. Several people from the village and neighbouring areas staged a protest. They demanded action against culprits who allegedly set the place on fire. The protest was called off after the police promised to take action after probe.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on a complaint filed by a resident, Maulana Ashaf Hussain, under IPC section 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), said Rajeev. Police were deployed at Ratanpura village.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena said the complainant had demanded a probe into the cause of the fire. “The situation is under control. A probe is on,” he added.