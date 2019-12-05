Lucknow: Maoist outfit threatens to blow up Raj Bhavan, security beefed up; FIR registered

Senior police officials visited the Raj Bhavan to make security arrangements. File Senior police officials visited the Raj Bhavan to make security arrangements. File

Hours after Raj Bhavan in Lucknow received a threat letter allegedly sent by Jharkhand-based Maoist outfit, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), police here on Wednesday registered an FIR against the outfit and unidentified persons.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which has been asked to help the Lucknow police in its investigation, has found that similar threat letters have been sent to Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

“We have received a copy of the handwritten letter. We have found several important points. The letter is claimed to be sent by the TSPC in Jharkhand… During investigation, we talked to officials in Jharkhand and were told that letters with the same content and handwriting have been sent to Chief Minister, Governor and other dignitaries there. Even the name of the sender is same. It is very much possible that some mischievous elements are behind the threat.

However, now it is too early to say anything,” ADG (ATS)Dhruva Kant Thakur told The Indian Express.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 124 (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Hazratganj police station. Sub-Inspector Subhash Singh, in-charge of the secretariat police outpost, is the complainant in the case.

The letter, which was received on Tuesday, threatened to blow up the Raj Bhawan with dynamite, if Governor Anandiben Patel does not leave the Governor house within the next 10 days. Assistant Director Information, Governor house, O P Rai, said that the letter was received through post.

“Taking the matter with utmost seriousness, SSP Lucknow has formed a team in supervision of SP (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat,” Lucknow police said.

Inspector General (Lucknow Range) Suvendra Kumar Bhagat said that on the early hours of Wednesday he had visited the Raj Bhav to assess the security arrangements. “Proper security arrangements are already in place, however, we had further discussion on it. We assessed in details on what more could be done and how many patrol parties and Dial-100 vehicles should be arranged outside the Governor house. The security personnel have been asked to stay alert and vigilant. As far as the threat letter is concerned, it will be investigated thoroughly,” said Bhagat, adding that he has also given some instructions to the district SSP regarding Raj Bhavan’s security.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App