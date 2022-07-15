scorecardresearch
Lucknow: FIR after video of namaz at Lulu Mall goes viral

A statement issued by Lucknow Police said no employee or worker of the mall was involved in the incident. 

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 15, 2022 3:36:59 am
Lulu Mall, namaz at Lulu Mall, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe case was lodged at Sushant Golf City police station on a complaint filed by the mall’s Public Relations Manager Sibtain Hussain. “In the complaint, it was said some unidentified people came to the mall on July 12 and offered prayers without permission. The case has been lodged against unidentified people.”

A case was lodged in Lucknow on Thursday evening on a complaint from the Lulu Mall administration after a video of unidentified people offering namaz inside the newly opened mall went viral on social media.

The case has been lodged under IPC section 153-A(1) (promoting enmity), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Police said that members of some Hindu outfits protested outside the newly inaugurated mall after the video went viral.

