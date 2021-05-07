Lucknow filling station hit by blast to function soon: Top cop

Rescue works in progress after a blast at an oxygen cylinder refilling plant at chinhat area of Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Day after a jumbo oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at a filling station in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, resulting in the death of three persons and leaving eight others injured, officials on Thursday said, prima facie, there hasn’t been any significant damage to the station and it is expected to start functioning soon.

The district administration has, however, formed a committee of experts to look into the reason behind the explosion and assess if there was any fault in the filling mechanism and also if the incident could have been averted. The station is expected to start functioning once the committee files its report. Earlier, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur had said that, prima facie, it appeared that the cylinder had some technical fault and probably wasn’t strong enough to withstand the full pressure of the oxygen when filled.

The blast took place on Wednesday late evening on a platform inside the station during the filling of cylinders, injuring at least 11 persons, of which ten were staffers. While three of them died on the spot, eight were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, KGMU and GNF Hospital in Lucknow. The condition of the injured persons continues to be serious.

Asked if the death and injury to the staff members would affect the functioning of oxygen filling station, Thakur said given the situation and the dire need for medical oxygen, the station will soon be hiring new people to remain functional and fulfil the requirement of medical oxygen in the city.

The prevailing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has seen the demand for medical oxygen skyrocketing in Uttar Pradesh, and especially in the state capital which is the worst affected district in the ongoing surge.