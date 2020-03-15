Lucknow: Eye on 2022 UP polls, SP to push off cycle yatra

The decision was taken at the national executive meeting of the party, whose election symbol is bicycle. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) The decision was taken at the national executive meeting of the party, whose election symbol is bicycle. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The Samajwadi Party Saturday said it will start a ‘cycle yatra’ campaign from March 23 and hold meetings at every village in Uttar Pradesh on the 22nd of the following months as part of its campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections.

The decision was taken at the national executive meeting of the party, whose election symbol is bicycle.

Addressing a press conference here, SP’s national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, “It was decided that from March 23, on occasion of Ram Manohar Lohia’s birth anniversary, cycle yatras will he organised by party workers in every village. From April, on every 22nd, demonstrations or cycle yatra will be held. The date was chosen by national president Akhilesh Yadav because the state election will be contested in 2022, and we will have a 22-point agenda for these meetings in villages. The agenda for these meetings will be made public later,” said Choudhary.

Among those who attended the meeting on Saturday were Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan, Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ram Govind Choudhary, and former Rajya Sabha member Kiranmoy Nanda.

