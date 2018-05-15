Expelled Hindu Yuva Vahini state chief holds ‘national meet’ at VVIP guesthouse; claims to have formed parallel outfit

Sunil Singh also claimed to have been elected as the outfit’s national president at a “national executive meet” held at a VVIP guesthouse in Lucknow on Sunday evening. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Sunil Singh also claimed to have been elected as the outfit’s national president at a “national executive meet” held at a VVIP guesthouse in Lucknow on Sunday evening. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A former Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) state president, who was sacked before last year’s Assembly polls for defying the outfit’s founder and present CM Yogi Adityanath and declaring candidates against BJP nominees, has claimed to have formed a parallel outfit called the ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat)’.

Sunil Singh also claimed to have been elected as the outfit’s national president at a “national executive meet” held at a VVIP guesthouse in Lucknow on Sunday evening. Taking serious note of this “meeting”, held at a guesthouse where only MPs, ministers or guests of the state are authorised to stay, the government suspended the officer in-charge of the guesthouse, RP Singh, with immediate effect on Sunday night.

PK Mall, HYV’s state general secretary, said their outfit has nothing to do with Sunil Singh or the new unit formed by him, as he along with others were removed by chief patron Adityanath on January 30, 2017. “No member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini attended the so-called meeting in Lucknow. A delusion is being created by those who were expelled by the chief patron on charge of indiscipline,” he added.

On Sunday evening, Sunil Singh and his supporters were served food in the guesthouse’s dining hall, where he alleges they held a “national executive meeting”. Photographs of this meeting were also uploaded on social media. Within hours, RP Singh was suspended.

“The VVIP guesthouse can only be booked by state guests, MPs or legislators. I got information that a large number of outsiders had entered the hall and held a private meeting there. Prima facie, the charges were found to be true, which is why I suspended officer in-charge RP Singh, as it could not have happened without his knowledge,” said State Estate Officer Yogesh Kumar Shukla.

RP Singh, on the other hand, said that while he was not given anything in writing, the guesthouse staff had told him that Sunil Singh was a regular visitor, and he had therefore allowed the party to have food in the dining hall.

“What has happened is unfortunate. I joined recently, a month and a half ago. One Sunil Singh had come with a letter from MP Kaushal Kishore (BJP MP from Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj seat), seeking a room at the VVIP guesthouse. A room could not be allotted to him, but they expressed a desire to at least have food at the dining hall, which was allowed by the staff saying that he is a regular visitor. There was nothing in writing,” RP Singh told The Indian Express. “They were not given any room but it was a mistake to allow them to eat (in the hall), where they ended up holding their meeting and also took photographs,” he added.

He further said that around 50 persons unexpectedly entered the guesthouse later.

When contacted, Sunil Singh told The Indian Express, “I do not know what happened and who was suspended. It is for the government to appoint or suspend. Since we did not have any place in Lucknow where we could have held the meeting, we decided to hold it at the VVIP guesthouse. We had brought the raw material and asked the staff to make food for us. They made us sabzi-puri.”

He further said that the meeting was called to elect the new national executive of the “Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat)”, and that he had been elected as its national president.

“In 2002, I took charge as state president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. I went from village to village, district to district, forming its units to take forward the agenda of Hindutva, shown the way by our chief patron Yogi Adityanath…We faced cases, be it during SP or BSP governments, and worked hard on the agenda. So how can one say today that we have nothing to do with the organisation? There was a demand, not only from all across Uttar Pradesh but also youngsters from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand as they wanted to become members of the organisation. Thus we decided to elect a new national committee,” claimed Sunil Singh.

He also said that next month, their target would be to hold a national convention in Varanasi after forming more state units to take forward the agenda decided by Adityanath. “Unke (Adityanath) jeevan ka mission hi Hindutva hai..Satta unke liye commercial break hai… (Hindutva is his mission, power is just a commercial break for him) While he is busy fulfiling his responsibilities as CM, we will take his mission as well as that of his guru, Digvijay Nath, forward, which is to work towards formation of a Hindu Rasthra, protect the cow and get the Ram temple built.”

