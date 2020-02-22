Ex-BSP MLA’s son held for conspiracy in Gomti Nagar daylight murder case

Police said they are collecting evidence against Aman Bahadur. Express Police said they are collecting evidence against Aman Bahadur. Express

A DAY after 25-year-old Prashant Singh was stabbed to death outside the gate of an apartment building in Lucknow’s posh Gomti Nagar Extension area in broad daylight, the police on Friday arrested a law student on conspiracy charges. Police identified the arrested law student as Aman Bahadur, son of former BSP MLA Shamsher Bahadur.

The prime accused, Arpan Shukla, an engineering student at BBD University, is the only named accused in the FIR and is yet to be arrested. Police said Aman Bahadur is a friend of Arpan Shukla. The victim, Prashant, was a dropout from an engineering course at BBD University.

DCP (East) Somen Barma said Aman Bahadur, a law student at BBD University, was arrested on charges of conspiracy. “The role of Aman came to light during investigation and efforts are on to identify others. Investigation will confirm how many persons were involved in the crime.”

Aman reportedly claimed to the police that he was admitted in a hospital at the time of the crime. “We are verifying his claim,” said Barma.

Aman, who hails from Lakhimpur Kheri, is a resident of Jankipuram area in Lucknow. His father Shamsher Bahadur had won the 2012 Assembly election from Dhaurahra seat in Lakhimpur Kheri on a BSP ticket. He had contested the 2017 Assembly polls as a BSP candidate and lost. While Bahadur was unavailable for comment, BSP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district president Ram Kumar said, “Shamsher Bahadur is a long-time party worker.”

A police officer said, “We checked CCTV footage collected from near the spot and did not find Aman around. We are collecting evidence against him.”

Sources said the police have identified two other persons suspected to be involved in the crime. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nilabja Chaudhary, said, “Investigation of the case is on and roles of other accused are being probed.”

Prashant Singh was murdered on Thursday near the gate of Alaknanda Apartment in Gomti Nagar extension area. He hailed from Varanasi and was living in Vijay Khand area of Gomti Nagar with two other friends in a rented apartment. Prashant was attacked as he was about to enter the apartment building in a car with his driver.

Police are looking into an altercation between the main accused, Arpan Shukla and the victim at a restaurant in Safedabad area in Barabanki a day before the murder.

