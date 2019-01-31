Etawah: NHRC notice to govt over ‘dilapidated’ school buildings

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary over reported dilapidated condition of 209 primary school buildings in Etawah district.

The commission served the notice on Wednesday after taking suo-motu cognizance of a media report carried the same day, saying that the state education department had conducted a survey and the report reveals that there are 1,238 primary and 537 junior schools in Etawah district, out of which 209 are in a very bad condition.

A press release by the NHRC stated that in the issued notice, the commission has asked the chief secretary to submit a detailed report in the matter along with the statistics, addressing the issues raised in the news report. It has also asked him to give details about the action being taken or proposed to be taken by the state government to tackle the situation. The report is to be submitted within four weeks.

“Reportedly, the school managements have made several verbal and written complaints to the authorities concerned in the state education department, but the repairing work has not been done, apparently due to shortage of funds. The commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights of the students and the teachers. The dilapidated buildings are definitely threats to the lives of the students, teachers and other staff of the respective schools,” the press release mentioned.

It added that the district basic siksha adhikari (BSA) Ajay Kumar has stated that the funds were not provided in 2011 due to which the repair work could not be taken up.

When contacted, district magistrate Selva Kumari J confirmed receiving the notice but said that the details would be with the BSA. BSA Ajay Kumar, however, did not answer to the calls.