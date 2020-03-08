Lucknow: Due process followed before making details public, says state govt

One of the hoardings put up in Lucknow. (Express Photo) One of the hoardings put up in Lucknow. (Express Photo)

A DAY after facing criticism for putting up hoardings with photographs and addresses of those facing notices to pay for damage to property caused in the violence during the protests against the CAA in Lucknow on December 19, the state government on Saturday issued a statement stating that due legal process was followed while making details of the people public. The Lucknow district administration had started putting up these hoardings since Thursday evening.

A statement released by the government on Saturday claimed that a writ petition was filed in the High Court against the notices served to these people. It added that the court found the notices to be appropriate and had junked the petition.

The statement said the hoardings were put up so that everyone knows who the people responsible for causing the damage in the city are. It clarified that a court order is a public document.

The statement said that under normal circumstances, a court order’s decision is made available to the persons concerned through lawyers or personally, but in this case, it was essential that common people know who are the responsible for damages in the city.

It said that due legal process was followed in the investigation of the violence in the city on December 19 last year which caused damage to private and public properties. And, that the legal process was followed while making the names of those responsible for the damage public and nothing illegal has been done by releasing their details.

The administration, in the posters, states that it will recover the damages from the people based on the principle of “joint and several liability”, which means that one person is also liable for the amount and all of them are also liable together.

The administration had on Friday said that it is putting up 125 such hoardings in hoardings. Several such hoardings have already been put up in the city, including at Hazratganj intersection, 1090 intersection in Gomti Nagar.

Additional DM courts of East, West and trans-Gomti areas in Lucknow, in separate orders, had identified a total of 57 people pay for damages worth around Rs 1.55 crore incurred during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 19 last year.

