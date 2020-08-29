Lucknow: Wife, son of railway officer shot dead inside govt bungalow, probe on

"Prima facie, it doesn't look like a case of loot," police said. (Representational Image)

The wife and son of a senior railway officer were shot dead inside the government bungalow of the officer in Lucknow on Saturday. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Reacting on the incident, Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said, “Wife of RD Bajpai and his son (around 20 years old) have been shot dead. Prima facie, it doesn’t look like a case of loot. We are probing the matter.”

“The domestic helps were at home. The daughter is at home and is in trauma. Both bodies were found on the bed,” the officer added.

The area comes under Gautam Palli police station, a high-security zone where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence is also located.

