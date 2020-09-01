Lucknow double murder: Juvenile board sends teen accused to correction home

The wife and son of the government official were shot dead allegedly by his teenage daughter at their Lucknow home.

The Juvenile Justice Board on Monday sent the minor daughter of a government official to a correction home for 14 days in connection with the murders of her mother and brother in Lucknow two days ago.

DCP (Central) Somen Barma told The Indian Express: “The board sent her to custody, and she will be admitted to a hospital for treatment and observation.”

The wife and son of the government official were shot dead allegedly by his teenage daughter at their Lucknow home. Police have said the girl has admitted to the killings. While the motive is not yet known, police claim she is suffering from depression.

“The girl was in the police custody and was receiving treatment since her detention on Sunday morning,” said Barma.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey has said they have gathered ample scientific evidence from the scene of the crime.

