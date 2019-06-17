Lucknow doctors on 24-hour strike

Doctors in Lucknow will go on strike for 24 hours from 6 am Monday, said Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) action committee member, Uttar Pradesh unit, Dr P K Gupta on Sunday.

Dr Gupta said the state unit received instructions from the IMA headquarters in Delhi to protest against the violence against doctors in West Bengal and to push for a law to protect doctors from violence.

Dr Gupta said, “All resident doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow will be on strike for 24 hours,” he said.

“IMA National HQ and UP IMA has directed to close all medical establishments, including clinics, Nursing homes, hospitals, diagnostic centres from 6 am on Monday, June 17, to 6 am the next day. Only emergency services will be provided,” said a statement issued by the IMA action committee in the state.