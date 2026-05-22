Lucknow doctor arrested for raping patient inside operation theatre

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A 37-year-old Lucknow doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman patient inside the operation theatre of a hospital after administering her a sedative.
Following the incident, State Health Minister and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak directed that the hospital be sealed and the doctor’s degree be confiscated.
Police said the woman, aged 19, had been admitted to the private hospital on Monday as she was suffering from a high fever.
Following her complaint, police registered a case of rape against the accused doctor on Thursday. Since the victim belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, police also invoked relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act in the case.
Police arrested Vijay Kumar Giri, who was allegedly running the hospital from a rented building in the area. During questioning, he admitted to the crime.
“The accused is being produced before the court. The hospital has also been sealed,” said Twinkle Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.
According to the police, the woman approached the police station on May 21 and lodged a complaint. She said she had been admitted to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday. But the doctor allegedly called her to the hospital’s operation theatre and asked the female staff members to step outside.
In the complaint, the woman alleged the doctor then administered a sedative and raped her.
Police said they also seized the clothes allegedly worn by the accused at the time of the incident and took them into custody as evidence.
Deputy CM Pathak said on X that directions had been issued to seal Tejas Hospital and suspend the medical licence of the accused doctor, Vijay Giri.
Pathak said instructions had also been given to the Ayurveda department to confiscate the doctor’s Ayurvedic medical degree so he “can never discharge any kind of medical responsibility in future.”
“The Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victim daughter and her family. I assure you that the accused doctor will be given the strictest of strict punishments,” he wrote.
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