Lucknow doctor arrested for raping patient inside operation theatre

A 37-year-old Lucknow doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman patient inside the operation theatre of a hospital after administering her a sedative.

Following the incident, State Health Minister and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak directed that the hospital be sealed and the doctor’s degree be confiscated.

Police said the woman, aged 19, had been admitted to the private hospital on Monday as she was suffering from a high fever.

Following her complaint, police registered a case of rape against the accused doctor on Thursday. Since the victim belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, police also invoked relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act in the case.