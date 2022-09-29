Watch: Bureaucrat breaks down while interacting with child injured in Lakhimpur Kheri bus collision

Interacting with the victims of a road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday, the Divisional Commissioner for Lucknow broke down while speaking to the mother of a child who was injured. At least 10 people were killed and 41 injured after a private bus collided with a mini-truck in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, shared by news agency ANI, shows Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob trying to comfort the injured child and his mother at a hospital in Lucknow. She appears to call for help, asking authorities as to why no one had checked in on him yet.

#WATCH |Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision: Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob breaks down as she interacts with a mother at a hospital&sees condition of her injured child At least 7 people died&25 hospitalised in the accident; 14 of the injured referred to Lucknow pic.twitter.com/EGBDXrZy2C — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2022

While calling for a doctor, Jacob’s voice seems to crack and she wipes her eyes with the corner of her saree.

The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer (CMO) said 12 of the injured were critical and were sent to a trauma centre in Lucknow, while 29 were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, news agency PTI reported.

The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara and collided with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.