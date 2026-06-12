‘Bomb’ written on tissue delays Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight

The IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Representatioanl)

Panic broke out on an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received shortly before it was to take off, sources said.

The source of the threat?

A tissue paper with ‘bomb’ written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to the panic but it was a hoax, a source told PTI.

The flight was subsequently delayed. The IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.

After searches, no bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, an official said, adding further legal and security procedures were underway.