‘Bomb’ written on tissue delays Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight

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Panic broke out on an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received shortly before it was to take off, sources said.
A tissue paper with ‘bomb’ written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to the panic but it was a hoax, a source told PTI.
The flight was subsequently delayed. The IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.
After searches, no bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, an official said, adding further legal and security procedures were underway.
An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident.
“Shortly before take-off, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2111 scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Delhi on 12 June 2026. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. The aircraft will operate its journey to Delhi post securing relevant clearances,” said the spokesperson.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and timely updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” the official added.
Earlier this year, in January, an IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat mid-journey. It was later declared a hoax.
The flight, 6E 1232, had departed from Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City and was en route to Delhi when a bomb threat was discovered inside the Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight was diverted to Ahmedabad and landed at 6.40 am without incident, said sources at the airport.
(With PTI inputs)
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