Lucknow shocker: Man shoots wife dead outside bank, turns gun on sister and himself

The husband allegedly killed his sister, before turning the gun on himself, said police.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 02:54 PM IST
Lucknow shooting: A man allegedly shot his wife and sister before killing himself outside an ICICI Bank in Gomti Nagar.Lucknow shooting: A man allegedly shot his wife and sister before killing himself outside an ICICI Bank in Gomti Nagar. (ANI video grab)
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A man shot his wife, a private bank official, dead in Lucknow’s upscale Gomti Nagar area in broad daylight on Thursday, before allegedly shooting his sister and himself minutes later, police said.

The murder took place in front of the ICICI Bank in Vivek Khand, within the Gomti Nagar police station area. Visuals showed police officials, along with the Crime Branch, at the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP (East) Lucknow Amol Murkut said, “The woman named Divya was working as a Relationship Manager at a bank in the Gomti Nagar area. As soon as she returned from a client meeting, her husband shot her.”

Dr Diksha Sharma, DCP-East, told the media, “… On reaching the incident spot, police were told that the woman’s husband shot her. Soon after, the police received information about a man who had killed his sister and committed suicide by shooting himself. It was verified that he was the same man, Manav Vajpayee, who had also killed his wife and sister, and then committed suicide. A WhatsApp status on his phone defines the incident. Three weapons were recovered from the house of the man.”

Police are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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