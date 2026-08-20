Lucknow shocker: Man shoots wife dead outside bank, turns gun on sister and himself

Lucknow shooting: A man allegedly shot his wife and sister before killing himself outside an ICICI Bank in Gomti Nagar. (ANI video grab)

A man shot his wife, a private bank official, dead in Lucknow’s upscale Gomti Nagar area in broad daylight on Thursday, before allegedly shooting his sister and himself minutes later, police said.

The murder took place in front of the ICICI Bank in Vivek Khand, within the Gomti Nagar police station area. Visuals showed police officials, along with the Crime Branch, at the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP (East) Lucknow Amol Murkut said, “The woman named Divya was working as a Relationship Manager at a bank in the Gomti Nagar area. As soon as she returned from a client meeting, her husband shot her.”