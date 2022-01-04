Lucknow: Daily Covid case count crosses 500 for second day

Uttar Pradesh’s daily Covid-19 tally shot up by 572 on Monday, registering a steep rise in its caseload for the second consecutive day. The state’s daily case count had breached the 500-mark on Sunday too with 552 new infections. Currently, there are 2,261 active cases in the state.

Until December 26, the number of new cases being reported in the state was close to 60, while the total active cases stood at 323.

Concerned about the sudden surge in Covid cases, and the Omicron variant, the state government has ordered mock drills to be conducted in hospitals and oxygen plants to ensure that they are prepared for a second wave-like situation. The government has also ordered hospitals to ramp up genome sequencing of samples.

Admitting that the state’s positivity rate has been on the rise over the past 10-15 days, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Following the rise in Covid-19 cases, a full rehearsal has been ordered for all hospitals and oxygen plants with full staff on January 3-4 across the state to see if everything is working properly. Senior officials are being sent to districts. While Covid-19 cases are rising, there is nothing to be afraid of.”

“The positivity rate has reached 0.4 per cent in the state. However, the hospitalisation is minimum. Of the 2,261 active cases in the state, over 2,100 are in home isolation. No deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours,” he added.

Prasad also said that only eight Omicron cases have been reported in the state and three of the patients had already recovered, while the others were in home isolation.