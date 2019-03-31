Lucknow: Criminal believed to have helped gangster escape from police custody surrenders

Sushil Moonch (60), a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head who cops believe played a key role in escape of gangster Badan Singh alias Baddo from the police custody in Meerut two days back, surrendered in a Muzaffarnagar court Saturday afternoon.

“Moonch surrendered in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarnagar Saturday. He was wanted by the police in connection with two murders,” Satpal Antil, Muzaffarnagar SP told The Sunday Express over phone.

Police sources said that Baddo had joined hands with Moonch and spread a reign of terror in the entire West UP districts. “Baddo carried out at least four murders at the behest of Moonch who had become his mentor in the world of crime. We have inputs that Moonch scripted Baddo’s escape and the latter’s son Sikandar (23) carried it out,” said a senior police officer in Meerut on condition of anonymity.

Fifty-year-old Baddo, who is facing life sentence for killing a lawyer in 1996, escaped from the police custody Thursday afternoon while he was being taken to a Ghaziabad court. It is alleged that he took the cops, who were escorting him, to a hotel in Meerut where his accomplices had thrown a liquor party and escaped from there. Baddo was lodged in Fatehgarh jail and was on way to a court in Ghaziabad in connection with hearing of a case. Nearly 10 cases, including those of murder and dacoity, are lodged against him. Seven policemen and three others were arrested in this connection. All of them have been granted bail by a local court in Meerut and are likely to be released Saturday night, police said.

“The police team accompanying Baddo has been suspended while a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them,” said Anil Kumar Mishra, Farrukhabad SP.

Meerut police has declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on Baddo, while a look-out notice has been served against him at airports. “Altogether 11 teams, including a Special Task Force, have been formed to trace Baddo and also his son Sikandar who has also been made an accused in the FIR lodged at Brahmpuri police station here. We have detained 25 people, including 16 employees of the hotel where he had taken the cops, and more are likely to be interrogated for their direct or indirect involvement in his escape,” said Nitin Tiwari, Meerut SSP.