UP: ‘Cows dragged into canal, pelted with stones for damaging crops’, 25 booked

SHAMLI POLICE on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly dragging 16 cows and calves into a canal and pelting them with stones for damaging crops in Munket Kala village the previous evening. Police were acting on a complaint filed by Bajrang Dal’s western UP student wing president Vivek Premi, but said they were yet to confirm the allegation.

The FIR was registered against around 25 unidentified persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Adarsh Mandi police station. No arrests have been made so far. Police denied the possibility of the animals being taken to the canal for slaughter.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vivek Premi said, “At around 7.35 pm on Tuesday evening, I was informed by a resident of Mundet Kala village about the incident. The canal is located at a corner of the village. I rushed to the spot and saw around 25 persons were forcibly dragging cows and calves towards the canal and also throwing stones at them. When they saw me approaching and raising an alarm, they ran away. I immediately informed the police and also called other Bajrang Dal workers to pull the animals out.”

He further said, “Policemen in two vehicles arrived and a few minutes later around 50 Bajrang Dal workers also reached the spot. It took around three hours to pull the animals out of the canal. All the animals are safe and were set free. We suspect local residents were behind it because they were angry as the animals had damaged their crops.”

Station House Officer of Adarsh Mandi police station, Adarsh Sharma, said, “The allegations levelled in the FIR are yet to be ascertained. Police helped Bajrang Dal workers pull the animals out of the canal, which had waist-length water.”

When contacted, village head Bala Devi’s son Subhash said he was not aware of who was involved in the incident.

