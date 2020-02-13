Follow Us:
Explosion at Lucknow court, three injured; more live bombs detected

Lucknow court blast: The blast occurred after a crude bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi. Lodhi has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident.

Lucknow blast. lucknow court blast, lucknow court bomb blast, lucknow explosion, lucknow city news Lawyers outside Lucknow court (ANI)

Three persons were injured in an explosion in Lucknow court on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. Three live bombs were also detected on the spot, according to ANI.

Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow bar association, claimed he was the target. Lodhi, however, has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident, ANI reported.

The explosion took place in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate’s office and barely a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

