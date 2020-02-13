Explosion at Lucknow court, three injured; more live bombs detected

Lawyers outside Lucknow court (ANI) Lawyers outside Lucknow court (ANI)

Three persons were injured in an explosion in Lucknow court on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. Three live bombs were also detected on the spot, according to ANI.

Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow bar association, claimed he was the target. Lodhi, however, has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident, ANI reported.

The explosion took place in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate’s office and barely a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

