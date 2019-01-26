Lucknow: Couple found dead in hotel room, police say suicide

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room in Roorkee city in Haridwar Thursday night, police said. Their bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem on Friday and no case has been registered as of yet, police added.

Vishal Tyagi and Prachi Tyagi, both residents of Saharanpur, had booked a room in Roorkee Thursday afternoon. At around 10.30 pm, a hotel attendant knocked on their door to ask Vishal to park his bike on the hotel premises but there was no response. He then peeked into the room through a window and saw the two lying in a pool of blood on the floor, police said.

“The hotel staff informed us and we contacted their family members who reached the hotel on Friday morning. We have come to know that the two, who were together since school, wanted to get married, but their families were opposed to the idea,” Narendra Singh, sub-inspector at Gangnahar Kotwali said.

“We have found a suicide note from the hotel room which states that the two allegedly took the step as they were not allowed to tie the knot,” Singh added. Vishal was working in a factory in Haridwar, while Prachi was a post-graduation student.

“It seems that Vishal had first shot the girl and then killed himself. We have also recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from the room,” Singh said.