Lucknow: Cop, others booked for attack on doctor in police station

An FIR was registered on Sunday under the section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, the police said. (Representational Image) An FIR was registered on Sunday under the section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, the police said. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered against a constable on Sunday for allegedly manhandling a Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital doctor at the Ghazipur police station in Lucknow. The accused constable Amit Kumar and the station house officer (SHO) have been sent to the reserve police line.

“The incident was of Friday when Dr Sarvendra Vikram Singh came to the police station to have his maid’s father released. The man was detained in a different case. Once there, the constable and the doctor entered into an argument. When it escalated, the constable and some unidentified others allegedly manhandled the doctor and took Rs 8,000 he had with him. After being informed about the incident, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani acted against the constable and SHO Sujeet Kumar Rai on Saturday,” said Rakesh Singh, who took the charge of the police station. “An FIR was registered on Sunday under the section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC. No arresting have been made so far.”

On why no one from the police station came to rescue the doctor, Ghazipur circle officer (CO) Amit Kumar said that the incident took place at night and most of officials were either on patrol or were off-duty. “The FIR has been registered under sections in which there is no immediate arrest, however departmental action has been taken against the accused constable,” he said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App