Lucknow cop held for killing daughter with cricket bat

Ved Prakash had initially misled the police and had claimed that his daughter had committed suicide by shooting herself with his service pistol at their residence on February 17. Police claimed to have recovered the cricket bat used in the crime. (Representational Image) Ved Prakash had initially misled the police and had claimed that his daughter had committed suicide by shooting herself with his service pistol at their residence on February 17. Police claimed to have recovered the cricket bat used in the crime. (Representational Image)

Five days after the death of the 16-year-old daughter of a police sub-inspector, the Lucknow police on Friday arrested the girl’s father, Ved Prakash Singh, and claimed that they had evidence that he had beaten her to death with a cricket bat following an argument.

Ved Prakash had initially misled the police and had claimed that his daughter had committed suicide by shooting herself with his service pistol at their residence on February 17. Police claimed to have recovered the cricket bat used in the crime.

“Ved Prakash has confessed. He claimed that it happened in a fit of anger. He hit his daughter after she argued with him when he told her to study,” a senior police officer said. Ved Prakash was arrested after questioning.

Ved Prakash was part of the security detail at a central minister’s Lucknow residence.

Police said Ved Prakash told them that on the morning of February 17, he beat up his daughter, causing injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. On returning home, she entered into argument with her father over studies after which he hit her with a cricket bat. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The girl’s mother was also present in the house, police said.

On February 18, the autopsy report revealed that multiple injuries, including head injury, caused the death and also pointed that no bullet injury was found.

