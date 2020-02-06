Lucknow: Cop among four booked in gangrape case, one arrested

The investigating officer (IO) of the rape case claimed that the cop has not been arrested as the allegation against him was being looked into. The investigating officer (IO) of the rape case claimed that the cop has not been arrested as the allegation against him was being looked into.

THE VARANASI police Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man named in a gangrape case in which a police sub-inspector (SI) and two others are also co-accused. The case was registered at the local police station Monday. The sub-inspector, posted in Mau district, was suspended by the Mau SP. The investigating officer (IO) of the rape case claimed that the cop has not been arrested as the allegation against him was being looked into.

According to the police, a 32-year-old woman has accused four persons of sexually assaulting her for the past three years and threatening to circulate videos allegedly made of the crime. The accused include (SI) Umrao Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Shahid and Moinuddin. Moinuddin was arrested Wednesday, police added. The three other accused are on the run.

Superintendent of Police, Mau, Anurag Arya suspended sub-inspector Umrao Khan, who was posted as in-charge of a police outpost.

“I have suspended the S-I on the basis of a report sent by SSP, Varanasi, in which he has given details of the rape case against the accused. Khan was transferred to Mau from Varanasi around four months ago,” said Arya.

Moinudeen was produced before a court in Varanasi that sent him to jail, informed Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Kumar Singh.

“We are probing the allegations against the sub-inspector,” he added.

Medical examination of the woman was conducted and the report was awaited, said police.

The woman has alleged that one of the accused had raped her after offering her a cold drink laced with a sedative around three years ago. She also claims that the accused told her that they made videos while she was unconscious and would threaten her that these would be circulated on social media. The other three accused raped her at different times after threatening her by referring to the ‘video’, the woman told police.

