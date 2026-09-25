‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’: UP Congress demands CEC resignation at Lucknow protest

AICC general secretary Rajendra Pal Gautam alleged that the Election Commission had been involved in “vote theft” and demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and action against him. (File photo)

The Congress on Friday staged a protest in Lucknow demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, with party leaders accusing the Election Commission of “vote theft”.

The protest, led by AICC general secretary Rajendra Pal Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, began from the party office and was headed towards the Assembly and Chief Minister’s residence.

Police stopped the protesters about 200 metres from the party office by putting up barricades. The protesters, who were stopped amid heavy rain, climbed the barricades, following which a scuffle broke out between them and the police.