‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’: UP Congress demands CEC resignation at Lucknow protest

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The Congress on Friday staged a protest in Lucknow demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, with party leaders accusing the Election Commission of “vote theft”.
The protest, led by AICC general secretary Rajendra Pal Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, began from the party office and was headed towards the Assembly and Chief Minister’s residence.
Police stopped the protesters about 200 metres from the party office by putting up barricades. The protesters, who were stopped amid heavy rain, climbed the barricades, following which a scuffle broke out between them and the police.
Several workers sat on the road, after which police detained hundreds of protesting Congress workers and took them in buses to Eco Garden, according to the party leaders. Rai, Mishra and hundreds of Congress workers were among those detained, PTI reported.
The protesters raised slogans of “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” (Vote thief, leave the seat) and carried posters with the same message. Women workers also carried the posters as the protest continued in the rain.
Rai, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission had colluded in “vote theft”.
“Varanasi ka seat theft se jeete hain,” (They won the Varanasi seat by stealing votes) Rai said, alleging that Kumar had played a role in Modi’s victory and demanding that the election be cancelled. Rai lost the election by around 1.52 lakh votes.
Rai also claimed that he had been leading in seven rounds during the election but subsequently lost. He questioned why the Election Commission’s website, which displayed round-wise results, was allegedly shut down.
“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly said through a series of press conferences that the BJP and the Election Commission are together committing theft across the country,” Rai said.
Gautam alleged that the Election Commission had been involved in “vote theft” and demanded Kumar’s resignation and action against him.
“This is vote theft. This is desh droh (an act against the nation). He should resign. He has been involved in vote theft,” Gautam said, asking the CEC to disclose who was involved.
Mishra said allegations of “vote theft” had been raised in the Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal elections.
“Rahul ji has been raising this issue continuously and with evidence. Today that issue has come before the people,” she said. She said the issue was not about an individual or party but about protecting the Constitution and citizens’ right to vote.
(With PTI inputs)
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