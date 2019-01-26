Lucknow: Congress hunts for ‘working zonal presidents’ to intensify local connect

The Congress has begun search for four prominent and active faces to work as “working zonal presidents” of four different regions in the state before Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia officially take charge as general secretaries in-charge of eastern and western UP respectively.

“The idea is to have a ground team with good social connect and representation,” said a senior party leader.

Sources said that Congress is planning to appoint four “working presidents” keeping social engineering in mind and would thus have equal representation of “Brahmin, Backward, Dalit and minority”. This would, however, not affect Congress state president Raj Babbar’s position.

The list of probables include Imran Masood for West Uttar Pradesh. A former MLA, who is known for his hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had got over 4 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections against BJP candidate but could not win. In East Uttar Pradesh, the list includes Rajesh Mishra, former MP from Varanasi, who has been active in organisational work after losing Lok Sabha polls in 2009.

In Central Uttar Pradesh, former MP Raja Ram Pal is one of the probables. He was earlier with BSP and had joined Congress before 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He had won from Akbarpur in 2009 Lok Sabha elections but lost in 2014. Others include Bhagwati Chaudhary, head of the Uttar Pradesh SC department, who had led many campaigns in the Dalit dominated regions of the state in the past three years.

For Bundelkhand region, the party is considering former MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Mirzapur but lost to Apna Dal candidate Anupriya Patel. While name of former MP and Union Minister Jitin Prasada is also being discussed, he is yet to contest any Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Congress headquarters in Lucknow as well as in Prayagraj and Varanasi have already started preparing for Priyanka’s visit.

Sources in the party said that while her first visit will be to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow, also known as Nehru Bhawan, in the first week of February, she is expected to visit Prayagraj along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take a holy dip and later visit Amethi and Rae Bareli as well as Varanasi.

Sources said that Priyanka may camp in Prayagraj, the birthplace of Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, or operate from Lucknow, the state capital. However, Congress unit in Varanasi has been requesting her to rather camp from the district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

The Congress president is scheduled to address 10 public rallies across the state next month. These rallies are likely to start from February 10 with the first one in Lucknow. Sources said that it could also be the first public meeting of the brother-sister duo before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.