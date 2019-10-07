Lucknow confidential: Tear Troll

Samajwadi Party chief of Sambhal district, Firoz Khan, created a buzz after a video of him sobbing while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary went viral. Khan is seen crying and saying, “Desh ko azad karaake, anaath banaa ke chale gaye aap… Jo humari tamannayein thi, sab khatam hoti jaa rahi hain. Kahaan chale gaye aap, Bapu? (You got the country freedom and left the country orphaned. All our aspirations are getting finished. Where have you gone Bapu?)”. Khan was trolled with people suggesting that he could be India’s entry to the Oscars for best actor. Reacting to the video, Khan said that he never thought it would get so much traction on social media. “When I visited the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, I saw it covered with bird droppings and dust. I first cleaned the statue. Then after seeing its state, I could not stop myself from crying. Anyone who believes in the idea of India would cry seeing how Gandhi’s ideals are being compromised in the country,” Khan said.

Catch-22 Session

The Opposition’s boycott of the 36-hour special session of the Assembly seem to have backfired as some of their MLAs attended the session and praised CM Yogi Adityanath, leaving the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, red-faced. While Congress has issued a show-cause notice to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh for her “defiance”, the BSP may not suspend such “rebels” — MLAs Aslam Raini and Anil Singh, and MLC Brajesh Kumar Singh Prinsu — because of the party’s low numbers in the House. The Opposition is in a tricky situation as anti-defection law will not apply to the rebels if the party suspends them.

Bapu On Rent

Other than Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, more than 100 men dressed as Mahatma Gandhi gained much attention during the party’s silent march organised in Lucknow on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Asked about their Gandhi look, the men – most of them were daily wagers from neighbouring districts – said the party and its leaders had arranged their attire, that included round glasses, a cloth to cover their head, a lathi, a white dhoti and a white scarf. They covered the entire 3-km stretch, from Shaheed Smarak to GPO Park, barefoot. However, sources said that after the march concluded, they were asked to deposit the clothes and other props since they had been rented from a shop in Lucknow.