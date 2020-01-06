Lucknow confidential: Options pen

Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav

Even as BSP chief Mayawati has been hitting out at the Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ever since she targeted the Opposition parties in UP for being silent on the arrests of people during the protests against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav seems to be avoiding any direct criticism of the Grand Old Party. On more than one occasion, Akhilesh was asked about Priyanka’s remark that the “Opposition in Uttar Pradesh is scared”. But on both the occasions, Akhilesh dodged the question and said jokingly, “Haan, hum darre hue hain (Yes, we are scared).” After the death of infants at a Kota hospital in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Mayawati did not lose an opportunity to attack the Congress and Priyanka, but Akhilesh, instead, indirectly came to Congress’s defence. After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Priyanka asking why was she “not worried” about the dying children in Kota, Akhilesh asked why the CM was “more worried” about deaths in Kota, when “1,000 children have died of Japanese encephalitis in the past one year” in his own bastion Gorakhpur. Notably, Akhilesh has never really hit out at the Congress over the past few months and it will be interesting to see if Akhilesh allies with the party again in 2022 Assembly polls.

Face Time

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being active in Uttar Pradesh and is all set to camp more in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress has come out with 2020 calender featuring Priyanka and her recent visits to different parts of the state. The calendar, which would soon be circulated across the state, carries high-resolution photographs of Priyanka addressing public meetings and meeting people. It also has a list of holidays written in Hindi for each month. Sources in the party said that soon New Year cards will be sent to prominent people all across the state on behalf of the Congress general secretary. It appears that the Congress is all set to send out the message that she would be the face of the party in the state in 2022.

Slithering Carjackers

A police team, ready to leave for official work on Saturday night, got delayed after their official Jeep was occupied by a “poisonous snake”. The incident is of Manak Nagar police station in the state Capital. According to policemen, they found a long dark-skinned snake sitting on the vehicle’s steering wheel and the dashboard as soon as they opened the vehicle’s door. Even though the policemen were in a hurry, no one dared to get inside. Finally, they called Forest Department officials, who after several attempts caught the snake. Officials at the police station said that at several occasions snakes have been seen at the police station premises. However, it is for the first time one entered a vehicle.

