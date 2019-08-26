Lucknow confidential: Next move

After raising the issue of killings of tribals in Sonbhadra district, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now be meeting the workers of the rail coach factory in Rae Bareli over the BJP-led Central government’s decision to corporatise it. During her daylong visit to Rae Bareli — the Lok Sabha constituency of her mother Sonia Gandhi and the only seat held by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh — on Tuesday, Priyanka is set to extend support to the rail coach factory workers, who have reportedly opposed the privatisation bid. Incidentally, the project, which was once a dream project of Sonia Gandhi, has been a bone of contention between the Congress and the ruling BJP government in Delhi.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the up-gradation plans for the project and alleged that not much was done in the past. However, the Congress has been claiming that though the project has been working fine, the BJP government wants it to be privatised. In the just-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, Sonia had opposed the corporatisation decision, accusing the BJP government of selling the country’s assets to private players at a throwaway price. Priyanka’s meeting with the workers is likely to give fuel to the fire.

Cast Out

The recent Cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saw many BJP leaders being rewarded with promotion, but those who were asked to put in their papers just a day before the reshuffle are finding it difficult to explain their sacking to their supporters. One of the former cabinet Ministers Dharampal Singh, who was heading the Irrigation Department, which has now been merged with Jal Shakti Department, was one such leader.

While there were reports about allegations of corruption against Singh, these days the MLA is seen visiting his Assembly constituency, Aonla, and telling people that he is “clean”. He even offered to resign as an MLA if allegations of corruption against him were found to be true. Ironically, two years ago, Singh was one of the frontrunners for the post of state BJP president. Sources in the party said that to keep their political career alive and put to rest the talks of “punishment”, such clarifications have become necessary for the leaders who were asked to step down on their own.

Guest Hunt

With the Lucknow University (LU) announcing its convocation on October 14, a hunt for the chief guest has started in a full swing. The university administration wants this year’s convocation to be memorable. Even though no official name for the chief guest has been announced, sources in the university said that Vice-Chancellor Surendra Pratap Singh wants some BJP leader from the Centre to be the chief guest at the convocation, and is, therefore, making regular trips to Delhi.

This year’s convocation will be the third one for the incumbent V-C, and he wants no stone unturned in making it stand out from the other universities. This year’s convocation will also be the first to be attended by the newly appointed Governor, Anandiben Patel, as the university’s chancellor.