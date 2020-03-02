Lucknow confidential: iPad CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With the BJP government claiming to be pushing for technical advancement in the state including in government offices, there is one significant change that is gaining attention in the recent days – Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his new iPad. It first came to light during the curtain-raiser of DefExpo 2020 when Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi talked about how the Chief Minister has been “embracing technology” and is using his iPad “extensively” for his official work, including taking down notes and giving instructions. Since then, on multiple occasions, Adityanath was seen reading his speeches from the new iPad. Now, the government has also decided to give its ministers and MLAs iPads and tablets to make them tech-savvy. At a meeting, Adityanath advised the legislators and ministers to make maximum use of iPads, laptops and tablets and said that the functioning of the state government will soon be “paperless”.

Cop Out

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey has launched a new initiative called “Jan Sunwai” in which senior police officers come face to face with complainants and listen to their grievances in the presence of the investigating officers (IOs) of the cases. At the first meeting on Saturday, held at Reserve Police Lines, 50 people, who had registered FIRs through IGRS portal, were invited. The session, however, landed a few IOs in an awkward situation as they had to directly answer the questions regarding the delay in arresting the accused or filing of the chargesheet. On at least two occasions the IOs concerned could not give an answer when their seniors questioned them about the delay. The IOs were later removed from their posts and sent to Police Lines as punishment. After the first session, now there is a visible fear among the officials, as the Police Commissioner has announced that such sessions will be held every week “to rebuild people’s trust in the police”.

Jail Life

From living in a fort-like house in Rampur to being restricted to a barrack in Sitapur jail, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima, who is also an MLA, and son Abdullah Azam Khan seem to have seen it all this week. On Thursday morning, Azam and his family members were shifted to Sitapur jail, citing “security”. Sitapur jail officials said that special security arrangements have been made for them with officials, including those in Lucknow, closely monitoring their movements and visitors by making use of the 30 moving CCTV cameras installed in the jail. A senior jail official said that Azam is living “very simple life in jail”. On the first day, he ate food from a plastic mug. The official said that on Sunday, when a senior Samajwadi Party leader asked him about the “hardships” he is facing in the jail, Azam said that he was having “no real problems”. “Azam told the SP leader that he wants to live according to jail rules and will manage,” said the official. However, with Azam publicly alleging that he is being treated like a “terrorist”, all eyes are set on how he responds in the future as he is being tried for 86 cases lodged against him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.